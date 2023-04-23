HYDERABAD: Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy husband of Dr. N Sunitha Reddy on Saturday appeared before CBI officials for questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. It is reported that the officials questioned Rajasekhar Reddy for two hours at the CBI office in Hyderabad and recorded his statement.

CBI officials questioned Rajasekhar Reddy after issuing notices under CrPC 160. They also grilled him about the letter found at the place of the murder and why they hid the letter and also a few vital questions related to the case and the events of what happened in 2019.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that the fallout within the family was the reason behind YS Viveka's murder. The former leader’s second wife Shaik Shameem had told the CBI that his daughter Sunitha Reddy and son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy were upset after Viveka married her. As per her submission to the CBI, she also claimed that Dr. Sunitha and her husband Rajasekhara Reddy openly threatened her and even grabbed the properties registered in her name by YS Vivekananda Reddy. Dr. Sunitha and her husband were also upset when YS Viveka proclaimed to groom their son as his political heir. Shameem also alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy’s brother Sivaprakash Reddy also issued open threats to her.

