YS Jagan's Speech Highlights: Supreme Court Comments on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

October 4, Tadepalli: YS Jagan's Speech Highlights: Jagan's Press Meet

Supreme Court Understanding: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that the Supreme Court recognized how CM Chandrababu Naidu incited religious sentiments with political ill-intent.

Political Dramas: The Supreme Court firmly warned against political dramas, but TDP continues to engage in false propaganda, which angered Jagan.

False Claims by Chandrababu: Jagan criticized Chandrababu for falsely claiming that the Tirumala Laddus were made using animal fat, a claim condemned by the Supreme Court.

Cancellation of SIT: The Supreme Court canceled the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that Chandrababu Naidu had appointed to investigate the Laddu controversy.

Apology Demand: Jagan demanded that Chandrababu apologize to the public if he has any true devotion to God, but accused him of lacking both fear and faith.

TDP’s False Propaganda: Despite court criticism, TDP continues to spread false propaganda, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter.

TTD EO’s Statement: The TTD Executive Officer (EO) has confirmed that no adulteration occurred in the preparation of the Laddus, contradicting Chandrababu’s claims.

Chandrababu's Behaviour: Even after reprimands from the Supreme Court, Chandrababu’s behavior has not changed, and Jagan accused him of tarnishing the reputation of Tirumala.

National Media's Criticism: National media has also criticized Chandrababu for his role in the Laddu controversy.

Tanker Rejections: Under TDP rule, 14 tankers with ghee were rejected, and under the YSRCP government, 18 were rejected. Every tanker undergoes certification and multiple tests by TTD.

EO’s Confirmation: The EO appointed by Chandrababu's government himself differed with Chandrababu's false claims. The EO confirmed that only vegetable fat was found in the ghee used, further discrediting Chandrababu’s false narrative regarding the Laddu preparation.