YS Jagan's Phobia Grips TDP

YSRCP State Official Spokesperson and former Mayor BY Ramaiah strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the Telugu Desam Party is gripped by an “obsession with Jagan,” unable to get through a single day without targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, he said that irrespective of the platform, be it official meetings, public events, industrial summits, or welfare programmes, the only agenda of Chandrababu and Lokesh has become attacking YS Jagan and indulging in character assassination through false propaganda. He remarked that as Chandrababu ages, his statements are becoming increasingly erratic and disconnected, accusing him of making exaggerated and misleading claims about everything from technological advancements to natural events, reflecting what he called a “dangerous decline in political responsibility.”

Ramaiah stated that the TDP’s core strategy is built on spreading misinformation and deflecting attention from governance failures, and said that if YSRCP is being labelled a “violent party,” the TDP should be called a “backstabbing party,” pointing to Chandrababu’s political history. He further accused the father-son duo of tarnishing the state’s image by making political remarks even in front of industrialists during high-profile events like renewable energy meetings and the Google Data Centre groundbreaking, instead of focusing on development and investment promotion. He also claimed that Chandrababu is driven by an obsession for credit, attempting to claim ownership of every achievement while failing to deliver on governance.

Highlighting broader concerns, Ramaiah said that the state is witnessing increasing corruption and misgovernance under the current regime, alleging that even essential sectors are being exploited while public issues are ignored. He criticized what he described as the arrogance of the ruling party, emboldened by supportive media, and warned that the people of Andhra Pradesh are closely observing these developments. He asserted that public dissatisfaction with the government is growing rapidly within just two years of its tenure and concluded that the people themselves will deliver a fitting response to what he termed as toxic politics, advising Chandrababu Naidu to focus on meaningful governance in the remaining years of his political career.