YS Jagan's 3 Day Visit: Grand Welcome at Kadapa Airport in YSR District

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in the YSR district today. He received a warm welcome from party members at Kadapa Airport as he began his three-day visit.

During his visit, Jagan Mohan Reddy will first travel to Machunuru village in Pendlimarri Mandal, where he will meet and console the family of Machunuru Chandrreddy, the recently deceased YSRCP Mandal Convenor. Later in the afternoon, he will meet with party leaders before proceeding to Gondipalle village.

The daughter of Machavaram Chandrahas Reddy, the former Chairman of the Kadapa Market Committee, was recently married. Jagan plans to visit his residence in Gondipalle to bless the newlyweds. From there, he will head to his residence in Pulivendula. Starting Sunday morning, Jagan will be available to meet with the public and party leaders at the Pulivendula camp office.

Dr YSR's death anniversary is on September 2. YS Jagan is going to pay his respects to his late father at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.