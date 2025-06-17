YS Jagan to Visit Palnadu on June 18, Console Family of YSRCP Leader Who Died by Suicide

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Palnadu district on Wednesday (June 18).

He will travel to Rentapalla to meet the family of Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly died by suicide due to police harassment.

Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli around 9 a.m. and reach Rentapalla in Sattenapalli mandal, Palnadu district. He will console Nagamalleswara Rao’s family and return to Tadepalli in the afternoon.

Nagamalleswara Rao, a YSRCP supporter, was the Deputy Sarpanch of Rentapalla. He allegedly took his own life following police harassment.

The YSRCP has accused the TDP government of conspiring to disrupt Jagan’s visit to Palnadu, similar to what reportedly occurred in Podili, Prakasam district.

During Jagan’s recent visit to Podili to meet tobacco farmers, TDP activists allegedly pelted stones at his convoy. The clash resulted in injuries to a police constable and several women.