YS Jagan Urges Legal Fraternity: Fight for Justice, Stand by Victims of Political Harassment

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the legal community to take a firm stand against the growing political misuse of power in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing advocates from the YSRCP legal cell representing the erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts, Jagan said that innocent citizens are being targeted, framed in false cases, and imprisoned without evidence under the current TDP-led coalition government.

“This is no longer a normal situation. Lawyers must step up and defend those being harassed for political reasons,” Jagan said. He urged legal professionals to stand by the victims and ensure justice is served in courts, stressing that justice can’t be achieved unless petitions are filed and arguments are firmly presented.

Describing lawyers as the party’s pillars of strength, he appreciated their consistent support and reminded them of their critical role in safeguarding democratic values. “Your service is not just valued—it’s vital,” he added.

Taking aim at the current government, Jagan accused the ruling alliance of eroding justice and ethics. “Political opponents are being jailed without proof, confessions are being forced through threats and bribes, and fake evidence is being fabricated. This is the most dangerous political culture we’ve ever witnessed,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s initiatives in support of the legal fraternity, Jagan recalled that Rs 100 crore had been allocated to the Advocates’ Welfare Fund, and the government had paid one-third of the insurance premiums for advocates. He also noted that reservations were provided to lawyers from backward communities in GP and AGP posts, and the ‘Law Nestham’ scheme had benefitted many young legal professionals.

“Unlike this government, which has even betrayed lawyers after misleading people with hollow promises like Super-6 and Super-7, our administration always stood by the legal community,” he asserted.

Jagan also alleged rampant corruption under the current regime—citing irregularities in liquor sales, sand mining, Amaravati land deals, and the awarding of construction contracts. “Liquor is being sold illegally at inflated prices, belt shops are everywhere, and huge commissions are being collected in the name of development,” he said.

He pointed out that while the YSRCP government had signed power purchase agreements at Rs 2.49 per unit, the present government is signing them at Rs 4.60 per unit. He further claimed that bribes are being demanded even for small businesses and that some police officials are actively supporting illegal gambling and other unlawful activities.

As part of efforts to empower citizens, Jagan announced the upcoming launch of a mobile app that will allow people to report instances of injustice and upload supporting evidence. This data will be stored in a digital library and used to take action against those misusing their power, he explained.

Concluding his address, YS Jagan assured that sincere efforts by legal professionals will not go unnoticed. “Those who work hard for the party will be recognised. Your dedication will be remembered,” he affirmed.