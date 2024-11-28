YS Jagan Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi

November 28, Tadepalli: In response to the recent case filed in the United States involving prominent businessman Gautam Adani, and the rumors circulating about his name being involved, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a statement. He clarified that his name does not appear in any of the allegations and described the rumors as the work of "foolish propaganda" and "baseless claims by certain individuals."

Jagan also commented on the media outlets, Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi, that have been publishing false reports about him. He stated that he has issued them a deadline.

"Chief Ministers regularly meet industrialists. In the five years of my tenure, I met Adani. They are making false allegations against me related to power contracts. I will file a defamation lawsuit against them. Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi are media outlets working for the TDP. They twist facts and repeatedly publish lies.

My name does not appear anywhere in the case. Yet, these two media organizations are spreading falsehoods with the intent to damage my reputation. I will send them legal notices. I am giving them 48 hours. If they do not apologize within this time, I will file a defamation suit for Rs. 100 crore," Jagan warned.