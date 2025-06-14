YS Jagan Tears Into TDP Govt: 'Branding Farmers as Rowdies is Disgraceful'

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP government for filing cases against farmers in Podili.

A clash erupted in Podili on June 11, during Jagan’s visit to tobacco farmers. A constable and several others were injured after a group of miscreants pelted stones at his convoy. Slippers were also hurled.

Tensions escalated when a group of TDP women activists, protesting Jagan’s visit, clashed with YSRCP supporters. The situation quickly turned into a physical confrontation.

Accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of branding farmers as rowdies, the YSRCP chief said, “Over 40,000 farmers and locals joined me in solidarity. To divert attention from the real issue, Chandrababu Naidu conspired to send about 40 TDP workers to disrupt the meeting and provoke violence by pelting stones along our route.”

Jagan noted that the farmers and the public had shown restraint despite the assault. He questioned, “Who would have been responsible if those 40,000 people had reacted?”

“Instead of listening to the farmers’ woes, you filed false cases against them and branded them as rowdies. Isn’t that disgraceful?” he asked.

Jagan criticized the TDP government for holding one-year celebrations while farmers are suffering and committing suicides. He likened Chandrababu Naidu to Nero, who famously “fiddled while Rome burned.”

He further accused the TDP of deliberately creating a volatile situation that could have resulted in large-scale devastation, considering the size of the gathering.

“I condemn these despicable acts in the strongest terms and urge you to support the farmers,” he concluded.