YS Jagan Slams TDP’s Betrayal, Says Tobacco Farmers Thrived in Golden Era Under YSRCP

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, visited Podili in Prakasam district amid growing unrest among farmers over poor procurement and plummeting crop prices.

Addressing the media, Jagan strongly criticized the TDP government for neglecting farmers and dismantling key welfare schemes introduced during the YSRCP regime.

“The Chandrababu Naidu-led government has pushed farmers to such despair that two of them died by suicide in Prakasam district alone,” he said.

Jagan highlighted the YSRCP-era schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, and other farmer-centric initiatives that provided substantial support. He pointed out that the current government has discontinued these welfare measures, leaving farmers to fend for themselves. They have even failed to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their crop, he pointed out.

He also explained how Rythu Bharosa Kendras, introduced under his government, served as a backbone for farmers, assisting them from sowing to harvesting. Additionally, the YSRCP ensured Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for several crops over and above those covered by the Centre.

Criticizing the TDP government further, Jagan said: “The Centre continues to provide ₹6,000 per farmer under PM Kisan Yojana, but Chandrababu Naidu has conveniently skipped the State’s promised share of ₹20,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. This is just one among many promises that he has failed to honour.”

He also accused the government of failing to offer input subsidies, leaving farmers helpless in the event of crop failure.

Taking on the TDP for betraying tobacco farmers, Jagan underscored the steep decline in procurement prices. “In 2023–24, top-quality tobacco fetched ₹366 per kg — ₹36,000 per quintal — under the YSRCP government. Now, the same quality is being procured for only ₹220 per kg,” he said.

Jagan pointed out that the State government encouraged farmers to increase tobacco cultivation by 20%, promising full procurement. Farmers, in turn, spent 30% more on production. However, erratic weather led to a lower-than-expected yield. “Given the reduced supply and strong demand, prices should have risen. But that hasn't happened,” he observed.

He also slammed the government for failing to conduct proper auctions. “While 220 million tonnes of tobacco were procured between March and June in 2023–24, only 40 million tonnes have been procured so far this year — with the season nearly over,” he said.

To cover up its failures, the TDP government hastily formed syndicates and conducted a token auction of a few tonnes of tobacco this morning, after learning of Jagan’s visit to Podili.

The former CM warned that the resulting anxiety among farmers, who invested more based on government directives, could spark unrest. He recalled how the YSRCP brought Markfed into the auction platform to break procurement cartels and boost competition — a move that had significantly increased prices during his tenure.

“Under YSRCP, tobacco farmers saw a golden era,” Jagan declared.

He warned the TDP government to correct its reckless governance or be prepared to face widespread agitation from the YSRCP.

