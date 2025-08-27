YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over 4 Lakh Pension Cuts, Calls Him a Seasoned Fraud

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying people’s trust by cutting welfare schemes, including pensions.

In a sharp post on social media, Jagan asked, “Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu… is your entire life a fraud? Every single day in these 15 months of your rule proves that you are nothing but a seasoned deceiver.”

Jagan alleged that Naidu had not only scrapped existing schemes introduced by the YSRCP government but had also failed to deliver on his pre-election promises. “You claimed that if you came to power, you would continue our schemes and provide more. You boasted of ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven.’ But what have you actually done? You scrapped existing schemes and cut down even the ones that must be given without fail,” he charged.

Citing figures, Jagan said that under his government, pensions were extended to 66.34 lakh beneficiaries by March 2024, but in August this year, the number dropped to 62.19 lakh, a reduction of 4.14 lakh pensions. “Not a single new pension was sanctioned. Is this not fraud? Is this not deception?” he sought to know.

The former CM accused the Naidu government of showing “no sympathy” towards the differently-abled. “In the name of re-verification, you are subjecting them to unbearable suffering. Can any human being behave this way?” Jagan questioned.

Recalling his government’s welfare measures, Jagan said, “During our government, we changed the harsh procedures for disability certificates, organized special camps, issued certificates, and by March 2024, provided pensions to 8,13,316 differently-abled persons, giving security to their lives.”

He alleged, “The TDP government is branding them as fraudsters, issuing notices to lakhs of them, and trying to sever their lifeline. Chandrababu garu, when those certificates were issued by government doctors themselves, how can they suddenly be termed fake? And now you spread false propaganda that doctors issued them for bribes. Is this not atrocious? Is it not cruel to harass the differently-abled like this, pushing them towards suicides? Is this not fraud? Is this not deceit?”

Jagan concluded his tirade by calling Naidu’s governance fraudulent: “With Chandrababu, one thing is certain: fraud is guaranteed.”