YS Jagan’s Face-Off With Police in Bangarupalem: “Are You Human or Demons?”

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received an overwhelming welcome at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

He was touring the region to meet distressed mango farmers who had taken to the streets to protest the lack of a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

On his way to the mango market yard, scores of farmers, YSRCP activists, and local citizens greeted him despite curfew-like restrictions imposed by local police.

As witnessed during his earlier visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district, there were inadequate security arrangements for the former Chief Minister's tour.

At one point, the YSRCP Chandragiri Youth Wing Secretary sustained a head injury after police lathi-charged the crowd. The injured activist managed to reach Jagan’s convoy, blood still dripping from his face.

Anguished by the police action, YS Jagan questioned the use of force. “How fair is it to beat people who have come simply to greet me out of admiration?” he asked.

When he attempted to get out of his vehicle to address the crowd, Chittoor SP Manikanta stopped him. Frustrated, Jagan asked, “What kind of justice is this?”

Just weeks after the controversy over the death of YSRCP activist Singayya in Rentapalla, the TDP government has once again been accused of attempting to sabotage YS Jagan’s tour—this time in Chittoor.

Large contingents of police were deployed in and around Bangarupalem, and several checkpoints were set up. While YS Jagan’s security team formed a rope cordon, one of the escort vehicles in his convoy was stopped by the police.

Chandrababu Naidu Treating Farmers Like Rowdies: Jagan

Addressing the media, Jagan lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government for failing to procure mangoes from Bangarupalem farmers.

Pointing out that while the Centre was procuring mangoes from Karnataka at ₹16 per kg, he expressed shock at the State government for offering a meagre ₹2 per kg.

Under the previous YSRCP regime, farmers received between ₹22 to ₹29 per kg, he recalled.

Mocking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan asked, “When the Centre was buying mangoes at ₹16/kg from Karnataka, was Chandrababu Naidu tending to his donkeys?”

He demanded to know why the state government couldn’t even offer ₹12 per kg to local farmers.

Jagan also slammed the ruling alliance for comparing farmers to criminals. Chittoor SP Manikanta had reportedly warned that rowdy-sheets would be opened against those participating in Jagan’s tour.

“The TDP government is causing tremendous harm to farmers’ livelihoods,” he alleged.

1,200 People Arrested

YS Jagan further accused the TDP government of authoritarianism, claiming that over 1,200 people—including farmers—were arrested to stop them from participating in his visit.

He alleged that many were subjected to lathi-charge and condemned the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Are you human beings or demons?” he asked the police, expressing his outrage.

Finally, he questioned why the Chandrababu Naidu-led government was going to such lengths to block his visits to meet the public and farmers.