YS Jagan Reviews Montha Mayhem, Calls Farmers’ Distress in AP a ‘Man-Made Calamity’

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed party cadre, regional coordinators, and district in-charges to put pressure on the TDP government and ensure that farmers receive adequate support following the havoc Cyclone Montha has wreaked on agriculture in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan held a video conference with party leaders on October 30 (Thursday) to assess the damage caused by the cyclonic storm across various parts of the State.

“While Cyclone Montha has weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, it’s important to assess the extent of damage it has caused to the agricultural sector,” the YSRCP President said.

Stating that as many as 25 districts from Srikakulam to Nellore bore the brunt of Montha, he pointed out that farmers in 3,320 villages across 396 mandals were affected by the torrential rains triggered by the storm.

He further highlighted that crops in 15 lakh acres had been damaged — including paddy in 11 lakh acres, cotton in 1.14 lakh acres, groundnut in 1.15 lakh acres, maize in 2 lakh acres, and horticultural crops in 1.19 lakh acres.

Directing YSRCP leaders and cadre to stand by the farmers during this critical period, YS Jagan said that under his government, farmers were given extensive support during unseasonal rains and cyclones.

Listing the measures taken under the YSRCP regime to aid farmers, Jagan noted that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were established and the e-Crop initiative was launched for better monitoring.

He added that free crop insurance had benefitted 80 lakh farmers, covering 70 lakh acres across the State during his tenure. In contrast, the current insurance covers only 19 lakh farmers who have paid the premium, the former Chief Minister pointed out.

“What about the remaining farmers?” he asked, noting that the YSRCP government had paid ₹7,800 crore in insurance premiums to support 54.55 lakh farmers.

YS Jagan further stated that the State had witnessed 16 extreme climate events over the last one and a half years, yet not a single farmer had received input subsidy and the e-Crop system had not been extended.

Accusing the TDP government of neglecting farmers, he slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for making tall promises but failing to fulfill them.

“The TDP government owes ₹600 crore to 5.5 lakh farmers, as per rough estimates. They promised to buy chilli at ₹11,780 per quintal and made similar commitments for tobacco and mango procurement — none of which were fulfilled,” he observed.

YS Jagan accused the TDP government of watering down the e-Crop scheme and failing to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for any crop.

Stating that distress faced by farmers today is a “man-made calamity”, he said, “At least now, the TDP government should ensure that no farmer faces distress by conducting a proper enumeration process.”

He further directed YSRCP leaders to see that the crop loss assessment is carried out transparently and that farmers who have suffered extensive losses receive timely financial assistance.