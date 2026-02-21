YS Jagan Remembers Mekapati Gautam Reddy on His Death Anniversary

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to late former minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Remembering his close associate, Jagan took to social media to recall their bond and shared an emotional message. “I will always cherish our friendship and those memories. You will forever remain in my heart as a friend and a brother,” he posted.

Mekapati Gautam Reddy, who served as a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, was known to share a close personal and political relationship with Jagan. His untimely demise had deeply saddened party leaders and supporters, and he continues to be remembered for his contributions and camaraderie.