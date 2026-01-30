YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary, Says 'Truth Never Loses'

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday, January 30.

In a post on social media, Jagan recalled Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to truth and moral values. Quoting the Mahatma, he said that while truth may appear to suffer temporary setbacks, it can never be defeated in the long run.

Describing Gandhi as a towering leader who dedicated his entire life to the path of truth until his last breath, Jagan said the nation continues to draw inspiration from his ideals. He concluded by offering his heartfelt tributes to the Father of the Nation on the solemn occasion.