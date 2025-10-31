YS Jagan Pays Homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Sculptor of Modern India

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan wrote, “Heartfelt tributes to the sculptor of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary. His unwavering commitment to the integration of princely states into India laid the foundation for a strong and resilient nation.”

Revered as the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875. The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), saw grand celebrations at Ekta Nagar, home to the world’s tallest statue — the Statue of Unity. A ‘Unity Parade’ and cultural performances were organised to highlight Patel’s monumental role in integrating the 562 princely states into the Indian Union.

As the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Patel’s vision and resolve laid the groundwork for a unified India. His decisive leadership in consolidating the newly independent nation earned him the enduring title of Iron Man of India.

Across the country, leaders and citizens paid homage to Patel’s legacy. The Prime Minister and other dignitaries offered floral tributes at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, honouring his unparalleled contribution to national integration.

Sardar Patel’s life and ideals continue to inspire generations, reminding the nation of the values of unity, integrity, and steadfast leadership that defined his public service.