YS Jagan Mourns Loss, Prays for Injured: 17 Dead Including 8 Kids in Gulzar House Fire Accident

The tragic fire accident that took place at Gulzar House near Charminar in the old city of Hyderabad claimed 17 lives, including 8 kids. This shocked everyone.

AP former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his shock and pain over the tragic incident. Jagan took to X and wrote, "Shocked to hear about the fire incident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heart felt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for healing and speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident."