YS Jagan Extends Women’s Day Greetings on March 8, International Women's Day 2025

Tadepalli, March 8: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyextended warm wishes to women across all walks of life.

In his statement, he reaffirmed his belief in the principle: “When women thrive, families prosper; when families prosper, the state flourishes; and when the state flourishes, the nation progresses.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Jagan emphasized that his government laid a strong foundation for women’s empowerment, implementing over 32 welfare schemes aimed at instilling confidence and ensuring progress for women in various sectors.

Among the key milestones of his administration, he highlighted the historic 50% reservation in nominated positions, a pioneering move that strengthened women’s representation in governance. Additionally, he underscored his commitment to honoring tribal and Dalit women, citing the appointment of women leaders to prestigious roles, including Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister.

Jagan reiterated that these initiatives were not just policies but a step toward long-term transformation, ensuring that women continue to play a vital role in the state’s development.