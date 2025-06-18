YS Jagan, the Man of the Masses: People's Affection Defies Police Curbs in Palnadu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved why he is widely regarded as a mass leader with unmatched crowd-pulling power. His visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district — officially meant to console the bereaved family of local party leader Nagamalleshwara Rao — turned into a spontaneous display of public support as people came voluntarily to catch a glimpse of Jagan.

Even though the Palnadu police had placed strict restrictions on the visit — allowing only 100 people, including his convoy and three additional vehicles — the sheer wave of emotion from the public could not be contained. YSRCP cadres and leaders defied the curbs, and from Tadepalli to Rentapalla, thousands gathered along the route to express their unwavering support for Jagan.

In Sattenapalli, party workers organized a large rally, marching from the local bus stand to Five Lanterns Junction in an open show of solidarity. The air was filled with slogans, banners, and cheers — all echoing one sentiment: Jagan is our leader, and we stand with him.

Prominent party figures such as former minister Vidadala Rajini, ex-MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, and Sattenapalli in-charge Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy criticized what they described as politically motivated attempts to obstruct Jagan’s movement. They alleged that the current government is misusing the police to suppress opposition voices, under the garb of security protocols.

“Jagan is not just a political leader — he is a symbol of hope and strength for the people, especially in times of grief or injustice,” one leader remarked. “Even without official permission, people come in droves to see him, because he’s one of them. That connection cannot be forced away by barricades or police notices.”

This episode reaffirms that Jagan's influence is deeply rooted in people's hearts, not just political offices. His mass connect, emotional bond with citizens, and ability to mobilize grassroots support continues to set him apart as a true people's leader.