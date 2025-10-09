YS Jagan Launches ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ Rally Amid Heavy Police Action

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 9) and is set to begin his journey to Narsipatnam Medical College in Anakapalle shortly.

Jagan launched the ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ campaign to protest against the TDP government’s decision to hand over 10 medical colleges to private entities.

Under pressure from the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, the police reportedly began creating hurdles for Jagan’s programme even before it began. Initially, the Anakapalle police denied permission for his roadshow, citing safety concerns in the wake of the recent stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, where over 40 people were killed during actor Vijay’s political rally.

As YSRCP leaders protested, the Visakhapatnam police later granted permission for Jagan’s roadshow, but only after modifying the route map.

From the morning of October 9, large numbers of police personnel were deployed across Anakapalle. Checkpoints were set up in several locations, including Yellamanchili, Jagannadhapuram village, and Narsingapalli, to prevent YSRCP cadres from joining the roadshow.

After landing at Visakhapatnam airport, Jagan is scheduled to travel to Narsipatnam Medical College via NAD, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta, Pendurthi, Anakapalle, and Tallapalem. He is also expected to meet Vizag Steel Plant workers, fishermen affected by the proposed bulk drug park, and sugarcane farmers awaiting dues from the Govada sugar factory.

YSRCP leaders alleged that Jagan’s plan to meet the embattled Vizag Steel Plant workers was the reason behind the police altering his route map.

Privatization of Medical Colleges

The YSRCP has launched large-scale demonstrations opposing the TDP government’s decision to hand over 10 medical colleges to private players. The party claims the move will severely impact the poor, who depend on government-run hospitals for affordable healthcare.

Party leaders argue that privatization will lead to unaffordable fees for students from economically weaker backgrounds, crushing their aspirations to become doctors. They also accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of jeopardizing the public healthcare system by allegedly handing over the medical colleges to “capitalist cronies.”

It may be recalled that Jagan had initiated the construction of 17 new medical colleges in the State at a cost of ₹8,480 crore. Of these, five were inaugurated in 2023–24, five were scheduled for 2024–25, and the remaining seven in 2025–26. However, following the change in government in 2024, the works were reportedly halted indiscriminately.

As Jagan arrived in Visakhapatnam, police barricades were placed in several villages along his route to restrict public gatherings.

YSRCP leaders questioned why the TDP was “panicking” over Jagan’s visit, asserting that his tour aimed to inform people about the adverse effects of privatizing medical colleges and was not politically motivated.