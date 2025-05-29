YS Jagan Joins Family in Marking Grandfather Raja Reddy’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of the late YS Raja Reddy, father of the great leader YSR. To mark the occasion, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family, took part in the celebrations.

On Thursday, YS Jagan and his wife Bharathi visited Nirmala Shishu Bhavan in Vijayawada as part of the centenary events. They spent quality time with the children there, chatting and playing with them. YS Jagan’s aunt, YS Vimalamma, also joined them.

Earlier, a large crowd of YSRCP supporters gathered in Vijayawada to welcome Jagan warmly.

Meanwhile, grand celebrations were held in Pulivendula as well. YS Vijayamma and other family members offered special prayers at the CSI Church.

YS Jagan shared a video and photos on X from the event, showing moments spent with specially-abled children at the Shishu Bhavan.

Cherishing and honouring the 100th anniversary of my late grandfather's memory. pic.twitter.com/CS6IyD08pi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 29, 2025