YS Jagan Extends Wishes on International Mother Language Day, Feb 21

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

In a message shared on social media, Jagan conveyed his wishes to Telugu-speaking people across the world. “Warm greetings on International Mother Language Day to all Telugu people worldwide. Let us protect our mother tongue Telugu and pass on our rich culture to future generations,” he said in his tweet.

His message highlighted the importance of preserving the Telugu language and ensuring that the cultural heritage associated with it continues to thrive among the coming generations.