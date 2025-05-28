YS Jagan Exposes Police Horror in AP, Slams TDP’s Red Book Rule

Asserting that an atmosphere of fear has pervaded the state of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy raised concerns over the misuse of power by the police.

Accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of violating the Indian Constitution, he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Rather than upholding the rule of law, the state is being run under a harsh ‘Red Book Constitution’ that disregards the rights and protections guaranteed to every citizen—especially Dalits, BCs, STs, and minorities.”

To support his allegations, he highlighted the brutal assault of Dalit and minority youth in Tenali.

“Chebrolu John Victor, Doma Rakesh, and Sheikh Babulal from Aitha Nagar were brutally assaulted in broad daylight by police officers. They were forced to sit on the road and were repeatedly struck on their feet with lathis,” Jagan said citing the incident.

Stating that the incident occurred almost a month ago, he said locals were too afraid to even speak out against the injustice and police brutality.

The shocking episode came to light only after a video of the incident went viral. The footage showed a Circle Inspector stepping on the feet of the youngsters to hold them down, while another officer beat them. Other personnel stood by, filmed the assault, laughed, and handed over new lathis when the old ones broke.

“This is a grave violation of human rights and a direct attack on constitutional values,” Jagan said.

The incident, he observed, has exposed the climate of fear under the current regime.

Stating that this was just one incident that came to light, Jagan added that numerous such acts of brutality remain unreported due to widespread fear, intimidation, and enforced silence.

He accused the police of using third-degree torture, conducting illegal arrests without due process, and brazenly mocking the foundations of democracy.

“This growing culture of impunity is destroying public trust in law enforcement and reducing the Constitution to mere paper,” he said.

Demanding that the TDP government be held accountable for the police brutality, Jagan asserted: “Police are meant to present evidence in court—not serve as judge and executioner. Public beatings have no place in a democracy.”