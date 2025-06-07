YS Jagan Exposes Chandrababu as CAG Report Reveals AP’s ‘Gloomy’ Fiscal Picture

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has exposed the financial mismanagement of the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post shared on X, Jagan highlighted discrepancies in the Chandrababu Naidu government’s claims regarding the state's finances, while citing shocking data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year 2024–25.

The YSRCP chief refuted the TDP’s assertion that GST collections of ₹3,354 crore in April 2025 were the highest ever since the implementation of GST.

To the TDP’s embarrassment, CAG data revealed that State GST revenues in April 2025 actually fell by 24.20% compared to April 2024.

Jagan pointed out that after the CAG figures were made public, the state government issued another statement blaming the drop on an advance adjustment of ₹796 crore from the IGST pool by the Centre.

However, the former Chief Minister clarified that such IGST adjustments are routine and always accounted for in the calculation of net GST.

He emphasized that the government’s May 1st press release, which claimed record GST collections, had already factored in the ₹796 crore adjustment.

Jagan argued that the new explanation appeared to be a cover-up after the real figures exposed a significant decline.

Further, he cited more CAG data to underscore the financial distress in the state.

Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh’s revenue is shrinking, he noted that overall tax revenue in April 2025 was down by 12.21% compared to April 2024.

Additionally, non-tax revenue declined by 22.01%, while total state-owned revenue dropped by 12.76%.

Jagan concluded that these key indicators reflect a deeper economic slowdown than the government is willing to admit, presenting a very gloomy fiscal picture.