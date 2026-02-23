YS Jagan Demands Strict Action After Four Die from Adulterated Milk in Rajamahendravaram

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and anguish over the tragic incident in Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh, where four persons have reportedly died after consuming adulterated milk, while several others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in critical condition. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

YS Jagan stated that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration. He emphasised that such incidents reflect serious lapses in monitoring and regulatory mechanisms, and insisted that immediate corrective steps must be taken to ensure that similar tragedies do not recur.

He further urged the Health Department to take swift control of the situation by ensuring the best possible medical care to all affected individuals, closely monitor their health condition, and, if necessary, deploying expert medical teams for comprehensive treatment. He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk.