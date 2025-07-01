YS Jagan Confirms Padayatra, Encourages Youth to Step Up and Strengthen YSRCP

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (July 1) confirmed that he will undertake a Padayatra (walkathon) to tour districts across Andhra Pradesh before the next elections.

Addressing the YSRCP youth wing members in Tadepalli, Jagan emphasized that consistent public engagement is key to political success. He underlined the vital role of the party’s youth wing, stating that young leaders must lead the charge in resisting the anti-people policies of the TDP-led NDA government.

He announced the appointment of zone-wise YSRCP presidents and urged the party to focus on issues concerning youth, women, students, and farmers—describing them as the four pillars of party building. He also stressed the need to empower the SC/ST and BC wings within the organization.

Jagan said that young MLAs who lost in the 2024 elections will be entrusted with mentoring future leaders and guiding youngsters on their political journey.

Reflecting on the struggles faced by the YSRCP since its inception, Jagan praised the loyalty of those who stood by him during difficult times.

He also called for the strategic use of social media to expose the failures and misgovernance of the TDP government. "Your phone is your weapon in this digital age," he said. "If someone causes you harm, post it immediately on social media. Not just the YSRCP leadership—the whole State will take note."

He remarked that being in the opposition is an opportunity for the youth to emerge as strong leaders. Jagan encouraged youth wing members to win public trust by standing with people during difficult times and fighting the government for their rights.

Addressing the harassment of YSRCP leaders, Jagan assured that young party members will be educated on how to handle legal challenges and reaffirmed that the party would stand firmly with them.

Urging greater participation, Jagan called on the youth to take active roles within the party and aim for leadership positions. As part of YSRCP’s campaign to return to power in Andhra Pradesh, he said several programs—including his Padayatra—would be launched. During these events, he intends to coordinate closely with the party’s young cadre to ensure a strong and united resurgence.