YS Jagan Condoles Kavuri Sambasiva Rao’s Demise

AP Former CM and YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, describing it as a significant loss to public life.

In a condolence message, Jagan said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the veteran leader, who had played an important role in national politics and public service over the years.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Union Minister and senior leader Sri Kavuri Sambasiva Rao Garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace,” Jagan said.

Kavuri Sambasiva Rao was a seasoned politician who served in several key positions during his long political career and was known for his contributions to public life and development initiatives.

Jagan also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed for strength and courage for them during this difficult time.