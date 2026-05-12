YS Jagan Blesses Newly Wed Couple Likhita and Chaitanya Mitra

May 12, 2026, 13:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of Likhita, daughter of former Anantapur ADCC Bank Chairman M. Veeranjaneyulu (Veera), and Chaitanya Mitra, son of YSRCP MLC Dr A. Madhusudhan from Adoni, held at Veeranjaneyulu’s residence in Pamidi.

YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt wedding wishes to the newlywed couple and blessed them on the occasion.


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