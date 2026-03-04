YS Jagan Blasts Chandrababu Over BR Naidu, Tirumala Laddu Controversies

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized the functioning of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman BR Naidu, expressing anger over the alleged scam in the Tirumala laddu contract and what he termed as damage to the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

Taking to social media, Jagan accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of turning the sacred Tirumala shrine into a platform for political interests. He said the world-renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped by millions of devotees across the globe, requires the highest level of integrity and devotion in its administration.

Jagan said the responsibility of managing the Tirupati temples is sacred and must be handled with utmost sincerity. He stated that only individuals with impeccable character, unwavering devotion and strong commitment should hold the position of TTD Chairman. However, he alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had turned this sacred position into a tool for selfish political interests, thereby harming the reputation of the temple.

The former Chief Minister further alleged that before the elections, a woman had written to Chandrababu Naidu accusing the current TTD Chairman of cheating her and causing distress to women who approached him for help. Despite the complaint, he said no action was taken. Instead of ordering an inquiry into the allegations, Jagan claimed Chandrababu Naidu ignored the accusations and appointed the same individual as TTD Chairman, thereby undermining the sanctity and reputation of the temple.

“Would anyone with genuine devotion towards God make such decisions? If the intention was to protect the sanctity of the temple, such actions would never have been taken,” Jagan remarked, adding that the Chief Minister had once again proved he had neither devotion nor reverence towards the deity.

Jagan also raised concerns about the quality of ghee used in the preparation of the famous Tirupati Laddu. He alleged that during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, the TTD laboratory had earlier rejected certain ghee consignments due to poor quality. However, he claimed that the same ghee tankers later returned to TTD under different names, were accepted by authorities, and were subsequently used in the preparation of Tirumala laddus.

According to Jagan, these details were clearly mentioned in the first charge sheet of the CBI-SIT investigation on pages 64 and 91, and also in the final charge sheet on page 44.

He further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was now attempting to shift the blame onto others while politicising the issue. Jagan also questioned the procurement pricing of ghee, stating that between 2014 and 2019, TTD purchased ghee at around ₹278 to ₹330 per kilogram, and the average rate remained similar between 2019 and 2024.

However, he alleged that the Chief Minister enabled a company linked to his Heritage group — Indapur Dairy — to supply ghee to TTD at a much higher price of ₹658 per kilogram in 2025. Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of turning the supply of ghee to TTD into a personal revenue channel while creating a political controversy around the issue.

He concluded by stating that the developments were yet another example showing that Chandrababu Naidu lacked devotion, sincerity, commitment, and honesty in the management of temples.