YS Jagan Blasts Chandrababu for Betraying Women, Says “Babu Surety Means… Fraud Guaranteed!”

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of deceiving women with unfulfilled promises, particularly the scheme for free bus travel.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that Naidu has “betrayed even sisters and daughters with his frauds”, by failing to fully implement the much-publicized free bus travel for women.

Claiming that Chandrababu had to dilute even the smallest promise, Jagan claimed that while the Chief Minister promised free bus travel to all women during the election campaign, the scheme was implemented only in a limited and restrictive manner.

“You said all women could travel free, but today you have confined it to just a few buses with countless restrictions. Out of 16 categories of RTC buses, only five types are covered. Out of 11,256 buses, free travel is allowed in only 6,700. Even among 1,560 express buses, 950 non-stop services have been excluded. Is this not cheating? Is this not betrayal?” Jagan demanded.

Mocking Chandrababu’s publicity campaigns, the YSRCP supremo remarked, “Mr. Chandrababu, your propaganda is bizarre. You claim that just by boarding a bus, every woman has become a lakhpati. Women are shocked by such lies.”

Further, he highlighted that between 2014 and 2019, Naidu had similarly “fooled” women in the name of DWCRA loan waivers.

Jagan asserted, “Our government empowered women, yours pushed them back into poverty.”

Noting the contrast with his government’s initiatives, Jagan reminded people of the welfare schemes implemented during the YSRCP’s five-year tenure.

He listed major initiatives such as Amma Vodi, Aasara, Zero Interest loans, Cheyutha, and housing programs that, he said, directly benefited over a crore women across the State.

“We directly deposited ₹25,571 crore into the hands of women under Aasara, gave another ₹5,000 crore under zero interest, and ₹19,189 crore under Cheyutha connecting women with corporate giants like Amul, P&G, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. Over 31 lakh house sites were given in the names of women, and construction started for 22 lakh houses. Women’s empowerment during our tenure was a golden chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s history,” Jagan pointed out.

He alleged that the present TDP government has “indiscriminately cancelled” these schemes, pushing lakhs of families back into distress.

Jagan also accused Naidu of failing to deliver on the promise of three free LPG cylinders per year.

“Out of 1.59 crore connections, three cylinders a year would require ₹4,100 crore. But in the first year, your government gave only one cylinder, spending just ₹764 crore. In the second year, the same cheating continues—₹747 crore spent while women were denied the other two cylinders. Is this not fraud? Is this not betrayal?” he asked.

Concluding his tirade, Jagan coined a sharp slogan aimed at the Chief Minister: “Babu surety means… fraud guaranteed!”