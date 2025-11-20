YS Jagan Arrives in Hyderabad, Crowds Gather at Begumpet Airport

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 20. A large number of supporters gathered at Begumpet Airport to welcome him warmly. Jagan recently returned from an overseas tour, and today he is scheduled to appear before the CBI court in Nampally.

Because of his visit, there was heavy activity at both Gannavaram and Begumpet airports as crowds gathered to see him. Meanwhile, police deployed tight security around the Nampally court premises. Two approach routes to the court were taken under control, and entry was permitted only for lawyers.

YS Jagan Set To Meet His Mother YS Vijayamma

After completing the court procedures, YS Jagan is expected to go directly to Lotus Pond, where he will meet his mother, YS Vijayamma.