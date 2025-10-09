YS Jagan Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid to Victims’ Families, Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation from AP Govt: Kurupam Jaundice Tragedy

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the party to each of the families of the two girl students who lost their lives in the jaundice outbreak at Kurupam. He also demanded that the state government provide ₹25 lakh compensation to each of the bereaved families.

Addressing the media after visiting KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where several affected students are undergoing treatment, YS Jagan expressed deep concern over the situation. He revealed that 65 students from the same school had to travel nearly 200 kilometers from Kurupam to KGH for treatment — a grim indicator of the outbreak’s severity. In total, around 170 students were affected by jaundice, reportedly caused by severe water contamination after fecal matter mixed with the drinking water supply.

Jagan demanded that the government take immediate responsibility and restore the mineral water plant at the hostel, repair sanitation facilities including bathrooms, and ensure medical care for all infected students. He also urged the government to grant ₹1 lakh compensation to each of the 170 students who fell ill.

Calling the incident a “medico-legal case,” YS Jagan warned that the YSRCP would approach the courts if necessary to seek justice for the affected tribal students.

Strongly criticizing the state administration, he alleged that the government was trying to cover up the issue, and expressed shock that even the Home Minister denied water contamination as the cause. “If jaundice did not spread due to contaminated water, how did 170 children from the same school fall sick?” he questioned, adding that denying facts will not absolve the government of responsibility.

Jagan urged the government to stand by the grieving families, ensure ₹25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased, and restore safe drinking water and sanitation in schools and hostels. “Only when these steps are taken can children live and study safely,” he said.