YS Jagan Announces ₹25 Lakh Aid for Martyred Soldier Murali Naik’s Family

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to the family of young soldier Murali Naik, who was killed in shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Jagan visited the bereaved family at Kallithanda in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and offered his condolences.

Speaking to the media later, Jagan noted that the previous YSRCP government had extended ₹50 lakh to the families of martyred soldiers. Stating that the current TDP government is following the same policy, he announced ₹25 lakh in financial support from the YSRCP fund.

Paying rich tributes to Murali Naik, YS Jagan stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh will forever be indebted to him for sacrificing his life for the nation.

Hundreds paid tribute to the braveheart who laid down his life protecting the nation at the young age of 23. The mortal remains of Murali Naik first arrived at Bengaluru Airport and were received by Penukonda MLA and BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha.

After she paid her respects, the mortal remains were transported to Murali Naik’s native village in Gorantla in a military convoy of 300 vehicles.

En route to Kallithanda, scores of people lined the roads to pay their respects to the courageous soldier.

India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps and training centres in Pakistan, in response to the brutal terror attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. The heinous attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, with Pakistan resorting to indiscriminate shelling along the LoC and International Border (IB).