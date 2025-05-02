YouTuber Madhumathi Dies at 22; Boyfriend Prathap is Prime Accused

The sudden death of popular Telugu YouTuber Madhumathi from Andhra Pradesh has caused a major stir. She was found hanging at her grandmother’s house, and initial reports suggest it was a case of suicide. However, it is believed that an extramarital affair may have led to her tragic end.

According to sources, 22-year-old Madhumathi hailed from Y. Konduru village in the Vissannapeta mandal of NTR district. She was very active on social media and had built a strong fan base by regularly posting reels on Instagram. She also had a large number of subscribers on YouTube.

During her time as a content creator, Madhumathi became acquainted with a man named Prathap, who was already married. Over time, their friendship reportedly turned into an extramarital relationship.

Recently, Madhumathi visited her grandmother’s home, where she was later found dead by hanging. Her family claims that Prathap was responsible for her death. They are demanding strict action against him and justice for their daughter.