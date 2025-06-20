Yoga Day 2025: Vizag Cripples Under Last-Minute Arrangements and Traffic Chaos

Preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam have caused significant inconvenience to the city’s residents. Citizens have expressed frustration over the large-scale arrangements and the last-minute road repair work, which has led to traffic congestion on major roads.

Many residents have criticized the TDP government for neglecting the city’s infrastructure for the past year and rushing beautification efforts only in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival. The government is aiming to set a record with the 'Yogandhra' event, scheduled to be held on Beach Road on June 21.

Locals and political opponents have accused the administration of prioritizing record-setting events over long-term development and public welfare. For the past several days, long queues of vehicles have become a regular sight across Vizag, with even ambulances reportedly stuck in traffic for extended periods. Instead of addressing traffic management, police forces have been primarily engaged in ensuring the success of the event.

In preparation for the Prime Minister's visit, the government has launched citywide beautification drives to enhance the appearance of what many residents describe as a neglected urban landscape.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in the City of Destiny on Friday evening and will stay overnight at the Eastern Naval Command Quarters. On Saturday, he will lead the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session on the beachfront, where around five lakh participants are expected to take part.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasizes the deep connection between human and planetary well-being and reflects India’s ancient philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” — May all be free from disease.