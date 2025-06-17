Women Unsafe in Chandrababu’s Kuppam: Woman Dragged and Tied to Tree Over ₹80,000 Debt

In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman was tied to a tree in Narayanapuram, Kuppam, for failing to repay a debt of ₹80,000.

The case has drawn widespread attention as it occurred in Kuppam, the home constituency of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and has reignited concerns about the rising violence against women in the State.

According to reports, a man named Thimmarayappa had borrowed ₹80,000 from Munikannappa, a local TDP activist, two years ago. Unable to repay the loan, Thimmarayappa fled the village, abandoning his wife, Sirisha, and their two young children.

To repay the debt, Sirisha began working as a daily wage laborer. However, the burden was too heavy for her to bear alone. On Monday, Munikannappa assaulted her in public, demanding immediate repayment. In a shocking act of cruelty, he allegedly dragged her through the street and tied her to a neem tree, while bystanders, including her child, watched helplessly.

In the video that is going viral on social media platforms, Sirisha’s child can be heard crying inconsolably as his mother was being dragged and humiliated.

Upon receiving information, local police reached the scene, untied Sirisha, and arrested Munikannappa. A case has been registered under BNS Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (assault with dangerous weapon), 506 (criminal intimidation), read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Condemning the incident, YSRCP MLC Bharat criticized the breakdown of law and order in the Chief Minister’s constituency. He alleged that TDP leaders were resorting to feudal and barbaric practices, attacking women—even in front of their children. He further claimed that even women police officers do not feel safe in Kuppam.

This incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for swift and strict action to ensure justice for Sirisha and accountability for those who enable such violence.