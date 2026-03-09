Women Betrayed on International Women’s Day: YS Jagan Exposes Chandrababu Govt

Marking International Women’s Day, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of deceiving women by failing to implement any of the promises made to them during elections.

Jagan alleged that the current administration has turned women’s empowerment into a “mere drama” and said that the state is witnessing a “dark phase” for women’s welfare under Chandrababu’s rule. He said that despite making several promises before the elections, the government has failed to implement even one of them properly while projecting otherwise.

“Women Deceived on International Women’s Day”

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan said the Chandrababu government has been staging “dramas” for the last three days — one in the Assembly, another involving an MLA making public performances, and the latest one during International Women’s Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

He questioned the moral authority of Chandrababu Naidu to even speak about women’s empowerment.

“I am directly asking Chandrababu Naidu — despite not implementing any of the promises made before elections to women, who constitute 50 percent of the population, do you even have the right to utter the word ‘women’s empowerment’?” Jagan asked.

Questions Over ₹1,500 Monthly Assistance Promise

Jagan recalled that as part of the Super Six/Super Seven promises, the government had promised ₹1,500 per month (₹18,000 annually) to every woman aged 19–59 years.

According to Election Commission data, there are 1.8 crore women aged between 18 and 60 in the state. Based on this promise, each woman is owed ₹54,000 over three years, he said.

“When will you pay this money, Chandrababu garu?” he asked.

Pension Promise for SC, ST, BC and Minority Women

Another major promise was a monthly pension of ₹4,000 for women aged above 50 from SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

This amounts to ₹48,000 per year per beneficiary, and over three years, ₹1.44 lakh per woman.

“When will you clear these dues?” Jagan asked.

‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’ Scheme Not Fully Implemented

Jagan said the government had promised ₹15,000 annually under the ‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’ scheme for every school-going child, payable to mothers.

However, he alleged that the scheme was completely ignored in the first year.

According to UDISE data, the number of school-going children in the state in 2023–24 was 87,41,885. In the second year, 20 lakh students were excluded, and benefits were given to only 67.27 lakh children.

Even among them, mothers received partial payments — ₹8,000, ₹9,000, ₹10,000, or ₹13,000, instead of the promised ₹15,000.

Jagan asked when the government would pay the remaining amounts and the arrears from the first year.

Free Gas Cylinder Scheme Funding Questioned

Jagan said the free gas cylinder scheme, another promise under the Super Six, was also poorly implemented.

There are around 1.59 crore active gas connections in the state, and the government promised three free cylinders annually.

With each cylinder priced at ₹855, the scheme requires ₹3,990 crore per year.

However:

₹786 crore was allocated in the first year

₹2,199.99 crore in the revised estimates for the second year

₹2,601 crore allocated in the 2026–27 budget

He claimed this leaves ₹6,143 crore unpaid.

Free Bus Travel Scheme “Restricted”

Jagan said women were promised free bus travel across the state, allowing them to travel anywhere — from Kadapa to Visakhapatnam or from Srikakulam to Tirupati, even visiting Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada along the way.

However, he alleged that while APSRTC operates 16 types of services, the free travel scheme has been restricted to only five services.

To fully implement the scheme, ₹3,200 crore per year would be required.

YS Jagan said:

The scheme was not implemented in the first year

It was launched partially in August of the second year, after six months

Only ₹1,040 crore was spent so far

The current budget allocated ₹1,420 crore

Out of the required ₹9,600 crore for three years, only ₹2,460 crore has been allocated, leaving ₹7,140 crore pending, he alleged.

Housing Promises Not Fulfilled

Jagan said his government had distributed 31 lakh house site pattas in the name of women, sanctioned 21 lakh houses, and completed over 10 lakh homes.

He pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu promised 2 cents of land in urban areas and 3 cents in rural areas for women.

“Three budgets have passed, but not even a single house site patta has been given to any family. Not even one yard of land has been purchased,” he said, adding that ongoing house constructions have also been abandoned.

Zero-Interest Loans to DWCRA Women Stalled

Jagan alleged that the government has also neglected the zero-interest loan scheme for DWCRA women.

The government had promised to increase interest-free loans to self-help groups from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

However, he said even the regular assistance that existed earlier has stopped.

During the YSRCP government, ₹4,969 crore was provided as interest-free loans to one crore women, he said, adding that not a single rupee has been released under the scheme in the last three budgets.

Cancellation of Welfare Schemes

Jagan said the previous government implemented several schemes benefiting women:

YSR Cheyutha: ₹19,189 crore to 26,98,931 women

YSR Aasara: ₹25,570 crore to 78,94,169 beneficiaries

YSR Kapu Nestham: ₹2,029 crore to 3,58,613 women

YSR EBC Nestham: ₹1,876 crore to 4,95,269 women

He alleged that all these schemes were cancelled after the new government came to power, questioning how Chandrababu could claim to support women’s empowerment.

Allegations on Women’s Safety

Jagan also criticized the government over law and order, alleging that Disha police stations and the Disha App were weakened.

He accused the ruling leadership, including MLAs, ministers, and the TTD chairman, of creating what he termed “Rape Andhra Pradesh.”

He said crimes against women, including those against young girls and working women, have increased while the government remains silent.

Claims of Women’s Empowerment Under YSRCP

Highlighting his government’s record, Jagan said 90 percent of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes were implemented in the names of women.

He also said that all house sites distributed during his tenure were registered in women’s names and that 50 percent reservation was given to women in thousands of nominated posts — a first in the country.

He further claimed that the largest number of women were appointed as MLCs and cabinet ministers during the YSRCP government.

“Our governance will remain a golden chapter in the history of women’s welfare,” he said.

“A Dark Era for Women’s Empowerment”

Concluding his remarks, Jagan said the current regime represents a dark period for women’s welfare and empowerment in Andhra Pradesh.

“What is happening in the state today is nothing short of a ‘Dushasana Parva’,” he said, sharply criticizing the government’s policies.