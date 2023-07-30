Kurnool: A woman has given birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool on Saturday. Both the mother and the newborns including a girl and two boys are fine.

According to the doctors of Kurnool Government Hospital, a 35-year-old heavily pregnant Munni was admitted to the hospital in the first week of July. The doctors delivered the triplets through a cesarean section after the pregnant woman complained of labor pains.

Munni and Akbar Basha were married in 2008 and the couple had a child through normal delivery 10 years after the marriage. Since then Munni had trouble conceiving a baby. She consulted the gynecologists in the Government hospital. The doctors conducted an ultrasound on her after the reports confirmed her successful conception. During scanning, the doctors found that the Munni was carrying three fetuses. The medical team took good care of her and ensured the triplets were born without any medical complications.

