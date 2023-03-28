NELLORE: YSRCP Kovvur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Monday, clarified that he had no reason to change parties and that would remain with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy till his last breath.

Condemning the false propaganda about him, he said that a few vested interests were spreading the fake news and that all of this was a mind game played by the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking further he said that this was mischief by the TDP chief using his allied media channels to spread this misinformation. The 4-time MLA stated that it was acceptable to him even if the party ticket was given to another candidate in Kovur. However, he made it clear that this journey would be only with YS Jagan, he stated while spelling out his allegiance with the YSRCP.

