Where Is Pawan Kalyan Now? Varahi Maata Temple Vandalized in Tiruchanoor

Attacks on Hindu temples continue in Andhra Pradesh, with the latest target being the Sri Adi Varahi Ammavari Temple, located on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River in Tiruchanoor. The temple was razed, and idols were destroyed amid an ongoing land dispute.

According to reports, two individuals—Mani Reddy and Rami Reddy—have submitted a petition in a local court, claiming that the land on which the temple stands belongs to them.

Even though the case is sub judice, the duo, along with a group of around 30 unidentified individuals, allegedly attacked the temple premises on June 9. They reportedly manhandled women who tried to stop them from vandalizing the sacred site. A complaint was lodged with the Tiruchanoor police, but no investigation was initiated—despite the entire incident being captured on CCTV.

Locals attributed the police inaction to the alleged political backing of Mani Reddy and Rami Reddy by the ruling TDP.

Taking advantage of this inaction, the miscreants returned to the temple with earthmovers late on June 10 (Tuesday) and demolished the structure. They also desecrated the idols and dumped them into the Swarnamukhi River.

Upon receiving information, members of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu groups arrived at the site and retrieved the vandalized idols from the river. They have since demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. They have warned of large-scale protests if the miscreants are not nabbed and subsequently made to rebuild the temple.

It has been learned that TDP leaders allegedly paid ₹10 lakh to the miscreants to take control of the land forcibly. The vandalism was reportedly led by TDP leader Kishore Reddy, a known supporter of Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani.

Locals allege that the temple was destroyed to facilitate illegal sand excavation by a sand mafia operating along the Swarnamukhi River.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many Hindus questioning why the TDP government is failing to protect temples in the state. Criticism has also been directed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who calls himself an “unapologetic Sanatani Hindu”.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had launched a bus yatra ahead of the elections, named after Varahi Maata. Now, residents of Tiruchanoor are questioning the sincerity of his devotion, as a temple dedicated to the very same Goddess stands vandalized and ignored on the hands of his government.