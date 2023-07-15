What Does Pawan Kalyan Know About Hindu Culture, Fumes AP Endowments Minister

VIjayawada: Criticising Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for his remarks at Tanuku rally over Annavaram temple’s decision, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said he is not qualified to speak on Hindu religion. He said the Jana Sena leader does not know anything about Hindu dharma and therefore should desist from commenting on it.

The Endowments Minister said Annavaram temple is being developed to provide facilities to the devotees and in doing so the temple management has decided to do away with the middlemen. He said people who can afford lavish weddings are coming to the Annavaram temple to marry their children because of their devotion to the presiding deity.

Sharing details about the rituals and at the temple, Satyanarayana said the government has regularised the weddings at the Annavaram temple and a special officer has been appointed for the smooth management of affairs. He added that the temple management is not involved in the weddings that are taking place on the temple premises and last year 4,000 weddings were officiated here.

“Each passing day Pawan Kalyan is stooping to a new level. He should not give importance to the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. If he dreams of making a future in state politics, he should break his friendship with the opposition leader. The opposition are unable to digest the welfare of people under the governance of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Kottu Satyanarayana.

The Jana Sena leader does not even have respect for the institution of marriage and blindly reading from someone else’s script, the Endowments Minister said and also questioned the silence of Pawan Kalyan when the then Telugu Desam government razed down several Hindu temples in Vijayawada.

Also Read: Social media post against Hindu gods creates outrage in K’taka

