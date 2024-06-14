We Will Come Back to Power with Force, YS Jagan Tells YSRCP MPs

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met the party MPs at Tadepalli. He urged the party members to stay strong, assuring them that the party would return to power. He expressed confidence that people would compare the YSRCP and TDP governments over the next few years and believe the YSRCP would regain power. Speaking to MPs and senior party leaders, he encouraged them to uphold values and credibility.

“We provided excellent administration in the last five years and fulfilled 99 per cent of our manifesto promises. No political party in Andhra Pradesh's history has achieved such implementation, but YSRCP did,” YS said.

“Despite global challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, we did our best for the people.” He highlighted the significant reforms introduced in education, health, and agriculture to benefit the public. He also mentioned that the YSRCP government brought the administration to the people's doorstep, implemented various schemes fairly, and ensured no corruption.

Jagan accused the TDP and its allies of false propaganda against the YSRCP government over the Land Titling Act.