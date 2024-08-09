Watch - YS Jagan: Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh Running a 'Red Book' Regime in AP

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy strongly criticized the current governance in Andhra Pradesh, stating that it is not a coalition government but a "Red Book" regime. He accused the government of destroying law and order in the state and demanded that Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh be held accountable for the recent murders. Jagan alleged that these violent acts were carried out solely for political dominance and expressed outrage over the creation of a fearful atmosphere, questioning the nature of this administration.

During his visit to Sitaramapuram, YS Jagan met with the family of Subbarayudu, who was killed in an attack by TDP goons. He assured the family that the YSR Congress Party would stand by them. Speaking to the media, Jagan stated, "The state is witnessing lawlessness, with a regime that is fostering violence. The 'Red Book' governance is being implemented, and systems are being corrupted for dominance. Law and order in the state have been destroyed. Subbarayudu was killed just for being a polling booth agent, and this happened in front of the police. His wife was also attacked, and despite the presence of the accused, the police failed to arrest them. The police even facilitated their escape. Who is influencing the police to support the culprits?"

He continued, "Who are the murderers? Who ordered the killings? Similar incidents are happening everywhere. Analyzing the call data of the accused will reveal who is behind these murders. Those responsible for ordering these killings should also be jailed. Why was additional force not sent to the village after the murder? Why weren't the perpetrators arrested? Despite all this, why didn't reinforcements arrive? They are attacking with guns, knives, rods, and sticks. Under the protection of Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, they carried out these killings in the presence of the SI. TDP MLAs are holding meetings and instructing people to kill. Chandrababu and Lokesh should be named as accused in these murders."

Jagan further accused Chandrababu Naidu of having no intention to benefit the people of the state. He alleged that Naidu is creating chaos instead of fulfilling promises made during elections. "Chandrababu deceived women and children. He promised Rs. 15,000 to every child but failed to deliver. After the elections, he betrayed the children. Under our government, everyone would have already received Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa benefits. He promised Rs. 20,000 to farmers but deceived them," Jagan concluded.