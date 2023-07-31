Watch: Pro-Jagan Slogans Rent the Air in Madanapalle TDP Office

Chittoor: The chinks in the TDP’s armor furthere widened when the Telugu Desam Party leaders rented the air with ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans in the party office here on Thursday. The video of party leaders raising slogans in favour of Andhra Pradesh chief minister is going viral on social media.

The incident which took place a few days ago at Madanapalle TDP office is now doing rounds on social media. The party leader Vidyasagar is seen openly criticising his party chief Chandrababu Naidu. He can be heard saying Naidu is becoming crazy as he gets older.

The Madanapalle TDP leader expressed his unhappiness with the leadership of Naidu. He said the party has no internal democracy. He also threatened to burn the TDP flag near the bus stand. Vidyasagar is then heard raising pro-Jagan slogans. He added the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not betray us. It is not clear in what context the TDP leader made that statement.



