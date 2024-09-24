Watch Prakash Raj's Counter to Pawan Kalyan: Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Prakash Raj Counters Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan over Tirumala Laddu Controversy

In a heated exchange, renowned actor Prakash Raj issued a sharp counter to AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, following the latter’s remarks during a press conference about the ongoing Tirumala laddu controversy. Pawan Kalyan had criticized Prakash Raj, prompting the actor to respond forcefully via a video message.

Prakash Raj’s Counter to Pawan Kalyan

Prakash Raj, currently abroad for a film shoot, expressed his disappointment at Pawan Kalyan’s remarks and urged him to fully understand his tweet before responding. In the video message, Prakash Raj said:

“Pawan, what exactly did I tweet? Why are you commenting on my tweet without understanding it? I’ll be back after the 30th, and I will respond to each of your words. Until then, I urge you to read my tweet again and comprehend it properly.”

The Controversial Tweet

The controversy erupted when Prakash Raj questioned Pawan Kalyan’s response to the Tirumala laddu issue. In his tweet, Prakash Raj called for an investigation and urged the Deputy Chief Minister to take action instead of sensationalizing the matter on a national level. His tweet read:

"Dear @PawanKalyan … It has happened in a state where you are a DCM. Please investigate, find out the culprits, and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally? We already have enough communal tensions in the country."

— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 20, 2024

Pawan Kalyan’s Response

During a press meet, Pawan Kalyan addressed Prakash Raj’s tweet, asserting that actors, including Prakash Raj, should be well-informed before commenting on sensitive issues. He remarked:

“Before making any criticism, especially on sensitive matters like this, understand what has transpired. I’m telling Prakash Raj and everyone else—don’t speak carelessly about Sanatana Dharma. If you do, we won’t stay silent.”

Escalating Tensions

The exchange between Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj has stirred widespread attention, with both sides standing firm in their views. As the controversy continues to unfold, all eyes are on Prakash Raj’s return to see how the debate evolves further. This war of words is a reflection of the ongoing tensions surrounding the Tirumala laddu issue, with political and social implications extending beyond the immediate controversy.

Also read: National Media Journalist Attacks Chandrababu over Tirupati Laddu Controversy