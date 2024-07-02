Watch: Crowds Gather to Greet YS Jagan at Gannavaram Airport

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Tadepalli this evening. After a brief stay in Bengaluru, YS Jagan has returned to Tadepalli.

After the election results, YS Jagan toured his home district, the YSR Kadapa district. He met with YSRCP leaders and workers during this time, listening to their grievances. Subsequently, he travelled to Bengaluru with his family. After a brief rest period, YS Jagan arrived in Tadepalli today.

A large number of crowds, YSR Congress Party leaders and workers gathered outside Gannavaram airport to greet YS Jagan. Jagan was received well at the airport. After meeting them, Jagan left for his Tadepalli residence.