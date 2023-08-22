Vizag: POCSO Court Sentences Man to Imprisonment for Life for Raping Minor Daughter

Visakhapatnam: A special court here sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for raping his daughter. The special court dealing with cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act delivered this verdict on Tuesday.

Special judge held the father Ramachandra Rao guilty of raping his 15-year-old daughter who subsequently got pregnant. After the incident, the relatives of the victim approached the Malkapuram police and filed a complaint of sexual assault against her father on 28 October 2020. The police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation.

The court has convicted Rao in the minor's rape case and ordered him to pay the fine of Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the victim. The family of the victim thanked the Special public prosecutor Karanam Krishna for delivering justice to the victim.

