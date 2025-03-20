Vizag Cricket Stadium Row:  YSRCP Faces Heavy Police Crackdown during Protest Over YSR’s Legacy

Condemning the removal of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association–Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP has called for a protest on Thursday, March 20.

However, the protesters were met with a heavy police crackdown, as officers were deployed in large numbers at the stadium. Reports indicate that several YSRCP leaders have been placed under house arrest since early Thursday.

YSRCP leader and former Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, stating that YSR’s legacy cannot be easily erased. He demanded that the State government immediately restore YSR’s name at the stadium and questioned why the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) had remained silent on the matter.

Amarnath pointed out that the stadium was named after YSR in September 2009, during the tenure of Gokaraju Gangaraju as the ACA president.

He criticized the TDP government for its apparent efforts to erase YSR’s legacy, and noted the fact that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had named an entire district after TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao following the delimitation of districts.

Recalling the various initiatives taken by Jagan to support sportspersons, Gudivada advised the coalition government to refrain from engaging in petty politics.