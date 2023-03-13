Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case

Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday. The central agency, which probes economic offences, had sought 15 days custody to interrogate the accused persons. However, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge gave the permission for only seven-days custody.

The ED officials had arrested and produced the former MD of Siemens Sekhar Bose, DigiTech’s MP Vikas Naik, PPSP IT Skills Project CEO Mukul Chandra Agarwal and SSR Associates’ Suresh Goyal, in the Visakhapatnam Special PMLA court which remanded them to judicial custody. The arrested persons are allegedly involved in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

