Vijayawada Couple’s Bike Romance Video Goes Viral, Faces Public Backlash

A shocking and dangerous incident from Vijayawada has gone viral on social media, showing a young couple engaging in risky and inappropriate behavior on a moving bike. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday on the Ramalingeswara Nagar flyover along NH-5.

In the viral video, the woman is seen sitting on the fuel tank while the man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rides the bike recklessly. Their public display of affection and blatant disregard for road safety rules posed a serious risk to themselves and others on the road. A passerby recorded the video and uploaded it online, where it quickly gained widespread attention.

Following public outrage, Vijayawada police launched an investigation and are working to identify the couple. Officials confirmed that the duo may face legal action for drunk driving, public indecency, and violation of traffic regulations.

Local residents and social media users have condemned the couple’s behavior, calling it a threat to both cultural values and road safety. Many are demanding strict action, while others expressed concern over the increasing influence of alcohol among youth.

The case is currently under investigation at the local police station, and authorities have assured that appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the findings.