Video Row: BR Naidu Must Resign as TTD Chairman, Demands YSRCP

YSRCP has demanded the sacking of TTD Chairman BR Naidu in the wake of his explicit videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media, stating that a person with no moral values does not qualify for the pious position he is holding.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that a man with such perversion should immediately quit office, or Chandrababu, who has become overly devotional of late, should sack him to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala.

Taking refuge under the rhetoric that the video and the pictures were deepfake will cut no ice, and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him.

Instead of bowing out, he is trying to blame YSRCP for the circulation. He added that never in the history of TTD have such immoral acts surfaced, and people involved trying to blame it on AI is ridiculous.

At a time when there was no AI, and when such obscene videos surfaced, a person holding the high office of Governor had quit and returned to his native state of Uttarakhand.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy removed Prithvi from his position for his remarks against a lady, which shows our sincerity in reacting to such incidents.

The sentiments of Hindus are deeply hurt by such obscene videos, and this exposure is God’s punishment to BR Naidu for trying to tarnish the image of our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.